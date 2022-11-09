The Villa Rica man wanted in relation to the murder of his child’s mother has died from a self inflicted wound.
Villa Rica Police were notified Tuesday morning by a citizen that the murder suspect, Harold Dakers, 34, was seen entering the woods near Villa Trace and North Lassiter Street in Villa Rica.
Dakers was accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Kaleshia Lyons, 29, at her grandmother’s Lithia Springs residence on Friday, Nov. 4. Dakers had been on the run since the killing.
According to authorities, officers entered the woods at around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday to begin the search and located Dakers next to a creek.
Authorities say Dakers pulled a handgun out and then began to run through the creek. Officers lost sight of Dakers due to a bend in the creek and then heard a gunshot. Dakers was found in the creek suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was notified along with the Carroll County coroner. Dakers’ family was notified within 45 minutes of the incident.
“We are sad that this search ended this way, but we are grateful no one else was injured,” VRPD said in a press release.
Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds said during a Monday afternoon news conference that Lyons died from blunt force trauma to the head and face. Pounds said when deputies arrived on the scene on Nov. 4 that Lyons was already deceased.
“She was alone during the time of the murder,” Pounds said.
Dakers was out on a $25,000 bond in Carroll County, issued on Oct. 13, for the alleged rape, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment on June 19 involving the victim.
According to the Villa Rica Police Department at the time of the incident in June, officers were notified that an incident had occurred at the Hampton Court Apartments on Industrial Boulevard. During the June investigation, Detective Matthew Weingarten was able to determine that Lyons had been choked to the point of unconsciousness while Dakers was allegedly demanding her passcode for her cell phone.
A press release from the time of the incident stated that Dakers forced himself upon the victim, raping her, before he allowed her to leave.
According to Carroll County court records, Dakers was indicted on the charges stemming from the incident on Aug. 19, 2022.
Judge Allen B. Keeble, a Troup County judge who was filling in on the Coweta Judicial Circuit during time of Dakers’ court appearance, granted Dakers a $25,000 bond under the condition that he have no contact with Lyons and that arrangements for their minor child would be made through his parents.
According to Coweta Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford, his office “opposed the bond granted in this case.”
“We argued for his bond to be denied,” Cranford said.
