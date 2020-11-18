The Douglasville Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to arrests in a burglary at Gable Sporting Goods last week.
Thieves backed a U-Haul through a concrete block wall at Gable around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 12, entered the store and stole a total of 37 guns — 31 handguns, five rifles and one shotgun, Maj. J.R. Davidson said.
Two box trucks were involved — including the U-Haul, which rammed the side wall once, pulled forward and then backed in again, busting a gaping hole in the side of the building.
Davidson said there are at least six or seven suspects.
Blaine Gable, one of the store managers at the sporting goods store Fairburn Road, said the thieves took the guns and got out quickly.
“They were in and out in a minute’s time,” Gable said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sean Williams at 678-293-1747 or williamss@douglas villega.gov.
