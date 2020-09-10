Three people were arrested and multiple firearms and drugs were seized at a Douglasville hotel Sept. 4.
Investigators were conducting surveillance on a hotel near Fairburn Road and Interstate 20 when they saw a male point a handgun at a second person, according to Maj. J.R. Davidson.
Davidson said two men were detained and a search of the hotel room was conducted. Investigators found and seized firearms, ecstasy, cocaine and marijuana, Davidson said. One of the firearms was stolen, he said..
Cornelius Howard, 39, and Eddie Ellis, 21, both of Douglasville, were charged with multiple felonies.
Howard was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, trafficking cocaine, trafficking ecstasy, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, theft by receiving, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and drug related objects.
Ellis was charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, aggravated assault, trafficking cocaine and ecstasy, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and drug related objects.
Both men made their first court appearances Monday where bond was denied.
A third person, Seirra Hill, 25, was charged with possession of ecstasy. Her bond was set at $1,000.
“These arrests resulted from a tip about suspicious activity,” Davidson said. “Remember: if you see something, say something.”
