Douglasville Police are expected to release more information later this week on a shooting late last week that left a teenager dead.
Maj. J.R. Davidson confirmed Monday that the 15-year-old that was fatally shot at a 7237 Deering home was a male.
He said police are not releasing the name or any other information at this time.
“In the next day or so, we will have more information to release,” Davidson said.
Last Friday at around 12:34 a.m., officers were called to the Deering address on a person shot call.
When DPD officers arrived, officers found a large number of people and vehicles. Police said one person, a 15-year-old, was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
Police said the location of the shooting was an Airbnb rental.
Police are asking that anyone who attended the gathering at 7237 Deering, knows someone who attended, or have any information about the incident to contact Detective Andre Futch at 678-293-1633 or email futcha@douglasvillega.gov.
The 15-year-old is the second teenager to be killed in the last month.
In late November, a 13-year-old was charged with murder for accidentally fatally shooting his 14-year-old sister during a robbery. The 13-year-old and Yusef McArthur El, 19, were both charged with murder in the case.
