Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

Cloudy with light rain this morning...then a chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.