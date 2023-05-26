A total of 2,072 students were set to graduate from Douglas County’s five public high schools this weekend at the University of West Georgia Coliseum. Alexander got things going Thursday morning, with Margaret Padgett being named valedictorian and Cynthia Ramirez named the school’s salutatorian. Alexander had 470 graduates this year. Padgett will attend Purdue University and Ramirez will attend Catholic University of America. Lithia Springs followed with its ceremony Thursday afternoon with 349 graduates. Shiv Patel, who will attend Georgia Tech, was named valedictorian, and Tyler Gordon, who will also attend Georgia Tech, was named salutatorian. New Manchester’s graduation was Friday morning and included 420 graduates. Brennan Bransford, who will attend Kennesaw State, was named valedictorian, and Kelsie Evans, who will attend Xavier University, was named salutatorian. Turn to Page A11 for more photos from Alexander, Lithia Springs and New Manchester’s graduations and pick up Tuesday’s Sentinel for photos from Douglas County High and Chapel Hill High’s graduation ceremonies.
