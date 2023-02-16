Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

Periods of rain. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.