Work on a new bridge on Post Road over Dog River in west Douglas County won’t be completed for close to another two months, a county official said Wednesday.
The bridge replacement started last October and was initially projected to be completed by the end of this month.
However, Miguel Valentin, director of the Douglas County Department of Transportation, said the Georgia Department of Transportation has pushed the completion date back.
“The project was delayed due to an issue with a water line relocation,” Valentin said in an emailed statement. “The new projected opening for the bridge is mid-June.”
GDOT spokesperson Tori Brown said last October that traffic would be detoured around the 0.19-closure on Post Road between Jenkins Road and Tyree Road. The closure and detour were installed to help ensure safety for workers and motorists, Brown said.
Brown said previously traffic attempting to travel northbound on Post Road will be detoured westbound on Tyree Road, northbound on Liberty Road, eastbound on Helton Road to access southbound Post Road.
Traffic attempting to travel southbound on Post Road will be detoured westbound on Helton Road, southbound on Liberty Road and eastbound on Tyree Road to travel northbound on Post Road, Brown said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.