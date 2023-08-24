A power outage disrupted classes at Chapel Hill High School on Thursday.
Portia Lake, spokesperson for the Douglas County School System, said power was out for two-and-half hours.
She said there was a temporary loss of air conditioning but that “backup generators continued to supply power while the electrical issue was addressed.”
Lake said there were no reported heat-related injuries as a result of the outage.
She said the G Building was still experiencing limited air conditioning as of early Thursday afternoon and that the school system was working to install a water pump to fix that issue. Students in that area of campus were relocated to “cooler, more comfortable parts of the building,” Lake said.
