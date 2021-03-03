Two west Georgia men are in jail after trying to steal parts from a vehicle that was broken down on the side of Interstate 20.
Michael Strassburger, 33, of Bremen, and Robert Brown, 37, of Carrollton, were arrested after attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle that had broken down the previous day.
An off-duty Douglas County sheriff’s deputy spotted the men while driving home and alerted dispatch about the alleged crime, according to DCSO Capt. Elmer Horn.
Horn said that the off-duty deputy had assisted the vehicle’s owner the day before.
The alleged theft happened about 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 19 on the eastbound side of I-20 near Bright Star Road, according to the arrest warrant.
Both men were arrested the same day of the alleged crimes and charged with possession of tools for commission of a crime and criminal attempt to commit a felony, according to their arrest warrants.
“The deputy knew that the two individuals he saw wasn’t the owner,” Horn said.
With the increase in the price of precious metals, Horn said that there has been an increase in reported copper and catalytic converters thefts.
“Right now, there has been an influx in sales of precious metal,” Horn said. “We are seeing an uptick in the rise in theft of those type items.”
According to their arrest warrants, Strassburger and Brown had a floor jack and sawzall at the time of their arrest.
Both tools are commonly used in the theft of catalytic converters, the arrest warrants stated.
Bond was set a $5,500 for Strassburger and Brown. Both men were still in custody late Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records.
A news release from the sheriff’s office said that a catalytic converter can be removed in little time as a minute with a saw.
“If you are driving, or out in the community after business hours, and hear what sounds like metal being cut in a parking lot area, please call your local law enforcement agency in order to try and apprehend these thieves,” the release states.
Thieves usually target abandoned cars or homes to take precious metal.
“We try to heighten patrol,” Horn said. “The public can help us out. If you have a vehicle sitting for a long time, move it around, or try to park in front of a surveillance camera. Sheriff (Tim) Pounds always says, ‘If you see something, say something.’ ”
