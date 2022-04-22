Printer’s Ale Manufacturing Company will be celebrating their five year anniversary with a party on Saturday, April 30.
Founder and Owner Greg Smith opened Printer’s Ale, located at 940 Columbia Drive in Carrollton, in 2017 while running Printed Specialities, the family business.
“I thought Carrollton could use a brewery and the community has been really great to us,” Smith said.
Smith, a fourth generation printer, came to Carrollton when his family’s printing business moved here back in 1981 when CBS Records opened up the record pressing facility on Columbia Drive.
His family’s business dates back to 1800 when great-great-great grandfather and brewmaster Martin Fischer opened his own gasthaus, a small hotel or tavern with a bar, in Brunau, Germany.
The evolution of his family’s businesses led Smith to his present day business ventures.
Smith’s great-great grandfather Karl Ludwig Fischer closed the gasthaus in 1886 and moved his family to Scranton, Pa, after he stowed away on a ship to America. Great grandfather Philip John Fischer formed his own printing company in Scranton in 1911 that is owned and operated by the family to this day.
The family printing business expanded to facilities in Carrollton to service the record companies opening factories in the southern U.S. in 1981, which is currently run by Smith as well.
“We were printing all of the record labels for them up in Scranton, Pa. and we came south to supply the labels when the facility opened,” Smith said.
Printed Specialties had purchased the old Lawler Hosiery building and Smith saw an opportunity to utilize part of the building that was difficult to put machinery in, which began Printer’s Ale.
Since opening, Smith said their tap room has turned into a “nice community focused place” that has a lot of room for people to spread out and “have a good time.”
Their beer is available in a wider market now with distribution in Georgia growing.
“It’s very green and park-like, and it’s been really fun to see the people enjoy the space,” Smith said.
“I really want to keep the tap room moving forward and provide a nice venue for the community to gather together.”
Smith stated he was not really sure what to expect when he first opened Printer’s Ale.
“I thought that Carrollton needed a brewery and was hoping the community would support it.
It’s been really rewarding to see that we’ve created a space for people to gather and come with their families and dogs,” Smith said.
The company will be launching a new beer program that will debut at the anniversary party.
It will be a “spontaneous” fermentation program where they create beers using the wild yeasts in the air and use the hops growing in their own hop yard.
“We’re trying to create beer that is only found here in Carrollton with the ingredients grown here and the yeast that is native to our facility,” Smith said.
The anniversary party will take place at Printer’s Ale from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The company will be releasing new beers every hour for attendees to try.
There will also be live music all day with opportunities to purchase from food trucks and Printer’s Ale merchandise.
Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and canopy tents.
It is a fun fact that the city of Carrollton declared April 29 as Printer’s Ale Manufacturing Company Day.
“It feels great, especially with the challenges the pandemic has created for everyone,” Smith said.
“The support we’ve received from the people has been awesome, and I also appreciate how supportive the city of Carrollton has been as well. I feel like we’re part of a team here in the town and want to provide a great safe space for the community to gather.
“To see that come to life has been the best part for sure.”
