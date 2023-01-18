With Georgia becoming a big draw for movie and TV productions, due largely to having risen to the top of list of states that offer the best tax incentives nationwide to that industry, metro Atlanta is increasingly a destination to those that work both in front and behind the cameras.
Both Douglasville and Douglas County factor into this for a growing population as an appealing locale and for its proximity to Atlanta.
Producer/Director Dominic Goodie headed to Florida to study film and writing before settling in Douglasville, where he now continues to push and pursue his film career.
Goodie has completed a myriad of short films and most recently in 2022, he released a feature film entitled, “Witnessed”, a film that he wrote, produced, edited and directed.
Goodie, who responded to an email, said he migrated here from New Jersey about four years ago and liked the area.
“When making my transition from New Jersey to Georgia, I found that Douglasville was a great place to settle,” Goodie said. “The area is booming with shopping as well as food. Being roughly 30 minutes from Atlanta also helped, as I moved here to pursue my career in film. The downtown area is very festive and the town seems as if it goes on for miles, which is great when you want to explore.”
Goodie, through his own film production company, Pure Luxury Films, also used Douglasville as a prime location for shooting his crime drama “Witnessed” last year.
“It’s shot mostly in Douglasville, in the downtown area with a few locations in Atlanta and Norcross. The film stars some notable actors like Vincent M. Ward from The Walking Dead and Diana Lovell from Saints and Sinners,” he said.
According to a short synopsis of the story found at the Pure Luxury Films website,
“Unsure of life and certainly too young to know how to cope in a hostile world, Daniel Ortez is forced to grow up. When his father is killed as he hides himself to avoid the same fate, he regrets being forced into being the sole witness.”
Goodie enjoys the art behind the craft, which makes him a contender in the entertainment industry.
“I direct, as well as write, shoot, and edit most of my films. I have a few more feature length scripts that are done and I’m working on a TV show script as well,” he said.
And while his love for film and television puts him in the director’s chair, Goodie enjoys assisting in the many roles he’s worked in the past such as a cinematographer, writer, editor, sound designer, and visual effects supervisor.
Raised in Burlington, New Jersey, Goodie set his sights on heading south to augment his love for filmmaking, enrolled in a Film bachelor’s degree at Full Sail University. Goodie then went on to completing Full Sail University’s Creative Writing Master of Fine Arts degree.
Goodie says also stays busy in other projects with a ‘day job’ as crew on some higher profile features.
“I also work full-time in the industry as a grip. I think some of the coolest highlights of my career have been working on a few Marvel projects. “Falcon & the Winter Soldier”, “Hawkeye” and “She-hulk” were a few I was lucky enough to be a part of.”
Goodie’s timing seems to be in sync with the community. He joins the growing industry that includes Douglasville-based filmmakers Hershel and Tawania Grangent and Tyler Perry, whose $100 million 40,000 square-foot mansion rests atop 2,100 acres in Douglasville, just outside of Atlanta, located only a short drive from Tyler Perry Studios, said to be larger by acreage than any major L.A. studio and the only major film studio in the nation to be owned by an African American.
Goodie says he will continue to work as his craft and will do it locally with both talent and locations.
“I’m pushing hard to become an even bigger and better director, and hire locals for my film production company based in Douglasville. I love being able to express my creativity and sense of storytelling.”
