A proposed townhome development on Chapel Hill Road that drew fierce opposition from nearby residents appears to be dead.
The developer, Hadi Builders of Douglasville, pulled its application to rezone the property near the Chapel Hill Publix and adjacent to the Stratford subdivision, according to Ron Roberts, planning and zoning manager for the county.
Hadi Builders responded to the Sentinel via email Monday saying they have no plans to build townhomes on the property now or in the future.
Hadi had sought to have 16.82 acres of farmland adjacent to Stratford rezoned from low-density residential to high-density residential so they could build a 99-unit townhome community.
The county Planning and Zoning Board earlier this month had tabled the request from Hadi, which in addition to the rezoning also included an application to amend the county’s Future Land Use Map for the property at 4031 Chapel Hill Road from SL (suburban living) to UR (urban residential).
The planning and zoning board was expected to take up the requests again next month, a move that is now moot with Hadi’s decision not to develop the land.
At least six area residents who opposed the development sent the BOC and zoning board letters addressing concerns about traffic, infrastructure, property values and the impact on nearby schools.
“Historically the demise of most communities begins with poor zoning practices. Let us not fall into the trap of quick returns on an investment at the expense of our citizens and our beloved city of Douglasville,” resident Terry Schnare wrote to the county in a letter opposing the development.
Even with the Chapel Hill project faltering, the city has 11 townhome/multifamily communities in various stages of development. A 12th development in the city involves a proposed multifamily development on 53-plus acres at Lee Road and Interstate 20. The rezoning application for the Lee Road development is set to go before the City Planning Commission on June 1.
