Redaction

Rep. Houston Gaines, an Athens Republican, goes over changes made to a bill that alarmed First Amendment advocates when it passed the Senate earlier this month. The new version has been narrowed down significantly.

 Jill Nolin/Georgia Recorder

A Senate measure that would have limited the public’s access to personal information of politicians and government employees — like their home address — has been narrowed down to only apply to law enforcement officers.

The original bill had alarmed First Amendment advocates who argued lawmakers were creating a broad public records exemption that would limit the public’s ability to hold government officials accountable.

