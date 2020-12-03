A public memorial service will take place Saturday for beloved former Douglas County Schools Superintendent Jim Steele.
Steele, the first Black superintendent in Douglas County, died Nov. 16 at age 79.
The memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday in the auditorium at Douglas County High School.
School board member Devetrion Caldwell is coordinating the service along with Steele’s family and Simpson & Daughters Mortuary.
Steele, a Winston resident, served as superintendent from 1989 to 1992. He started his career in education as a band teacher at R.L. Cousins in 1964 and moved to Douglasville from Pritchard, Alabama. He later became the assistant principal at Stewart Middle School and then its principal before being elected superintendent.
Stewart stood at just 5-feet tall. But former school board member Jeff Morris, who first met Steele as a sixth-grader at Stewart, told the Sentinel last month that Steele was a “giant of a man.”
“I am very saddened to hear about the death of Jim Steele,” Morris said. “Jim was a great man, educator, mentor, but mostly a great friend and ally. Mr. Steele was a tireless principal and took the time to learn every child’s name prior to the Christmas break. He made all the kids feel loved and we all loved him. Jim was small in physical stature but was a giant of a man.”
Current Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North said he was “saddened” to hear of Steele’s death.
“Mr. Steele was a passionate educator and leader in our school system,” North said. “We will always remember him for inspiring students to dream big and give nothing less than their best. As principal, and later as superintendent, he encouraged many students to pursue careers in education. Many of his former students are current teachers and leaders in the Douglas County School System. Mr. Steele leaves behind a powerful legacy in our community. His memory lives on in his community, his students, his colleagues, and myself. His impact will never be forgotten.”
The Jim Steele Freshman Academy at Douglas County High opened in 2015 in honor of Steele.
