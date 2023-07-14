Villa Rica residents packed a city council meeting earlier this week to express their concerns about a development in town they fear will affect several homes.
Citizens expressed fond recollections of their homes in an attempt to persuade the council to halt a new street connecting the Mirror Lake area in Douglas County to downtown Villa Rica that would cut through their neighborhood.
During public comments at the Tuesday, July 11 meeting, many local residents pleaded to the council to stop the road they say will take over and demolish many houses in the process.
Councilwoman Shirley Marchman responded to those citizens who primarily reside in her district.
“I promised on Thursday, and I will stick to it, that if you are undone and decide that you don’t want this plan, you are not going to vote for this plan, I will not vote for the plan. I promise you that, like you said, I’ve been here all my life” said Marchman.
Many residents fear they will be forced to relocate due to the development and that homes that have been standing for generations will possibly be destroyed.
“Don’t let the money be the only deciding factor when it comes to displacing people,” said Damita Pritchett, a Villa Rica resident. “Money is the root of all evil, so I hope you remember that when you are making your decision to displace people.”
The project has been in the works since 2017. The council was initially unsure whether it would pass through streets such as Darden.
However, Mayor Gil McDougal assured those in attendance that his best efforts would be made in an attempt to affect the least amount of individuals possible.
“We’re looking at how we can put that road through there and impact the least amount of parcels possible,” McDougal said. “Those who are in that path who will be displaced, we will do everything we can to make sure they get as fair treatment as they possibly can get.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.