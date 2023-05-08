RECENT ARRESTS
• Ryan Garner, 39, was charged with proof of minimum insurance, possession of certain controlled substances, and possession of drug related objects. Bond was denied.
• Duane Henderson, 56, was charged with terroristic threats and acts and battery. Bond was denied.
• Skyler Wolcott, 28, was charged with simple battery. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Drano Anthony, 48, was charged with simple assault. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Keysean Asberry, 19, was charged with obstruction of officers and simple battery. Bond was set at $8,000.
• Brian Irving, 44, was charged with simple battery and criminal trespass. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Charles Neal, 41, was charged with illegal stop/stand/park where prohibited, DUI, possession of firearm during certain crimes, possession of firearms by convicted felons, and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $29,500.
• Taylor Comstock, 23, was charged with battery. Bond was set at $3,000.
