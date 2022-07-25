RECENT ARRESTS
• Lisa Redd, 40, was charged with aggravated stalking. Bond was set at $5,000.
Isolated thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: July 25, 2022 @ 3:56 pm
RECENT ARRESTS
• Lisa Redd, 40, was charged with aggravated stalking. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Vanessa Moore, 21, was charged with theft by deception. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Kelley McCowen, 36, was charged with simple battery and criminal trespass-enter after notice. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Mekhyon Roberts, 20, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license suspended or revoked, reckless driving, two count speeding, failure to maintain lane, following too closely, turning movements and required signals, and when lighted lights, turning movements and required signal and headlights required. Bond was denied.
• Quinten Haigler, 19, was charged with financial transaction card theft and forgery-third degree. Bond was set at $30,000.
• Raquan Greene, 21, was charged with aggravated assault and cruelty to children. Bond was set at $15,000.
