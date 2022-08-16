• Christopher Rodriguez, 28, was charged with crossing of guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs, obstruction of officers, giving false name, address/date of birth to officers, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, and criminal trespass. Bond was set at $9,000.
• Elbert Patterson, 28, was charged with possession of firearms-convicted felons. Bond was denied.
• Charles Long, 45, was charged with possession of certain controlled substances and possession of drug related objects. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Isaiah Lanning, 21, was charged with obedience required traffic control devices, possession o certain controlled substances, and possession of marijuana less than one ounce. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Alexander Cruz, 19, was charged with speeding, failure to obey traffic signal or light, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, or no passing zones. Bond was set at $11,500.
• Kahlil Pringle, 33, was charged with DUI and following too close. Bond was set at $5,000.
