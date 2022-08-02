RECENT ARRESTS
• Anne Noel, 31, was charged with criminal trespass-damage. No bond was listed.
• Denisha Shipp, 23, was charged with battery-FVA first offense. No bond was listed.
• Ebony Lemons, 31, was charged with simple battery-FV. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Khaliya Maxie, 21, was charged with criminal trespass. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Ashley Grant, 30, was charged with speeding, DUI, obstruction of officers and escape. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Evette McIntyre, 26, was charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Charles Williams, 49, was charged with possession of firearms-convicted felons. Bond was denied.
• Jovari Shaw, 30, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribute marijuana less than an ounce. No bond was listed.
• John Horton, 57, was charged with criminal trespass. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Jason Taylor, 36, was charged with criminal interference with government property. Bond was set at $1,000.
