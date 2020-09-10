RECENT ARRESTS
• Elbert Patterson Jr., 26 was charged with battery FVA and simple battery. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Solomon Smith, 22, was charged with sale of schedule I or II and use of communications facilities. Bond was set at $13,000.
• Damion Little, 38, was charged with schedule I or II with intent and multiple-beam road-lighting equipment. Bond was set at $10,500.
• David Walton, 33, was charged with identity fraud and financial transaction card fraud. Bond was set at $7,500.
• James Patterson, 25, was charged with battery and false imprisonment. Bond was set at $5,000.
• James Faulk, 34, was charged with schedule IV, possession of firearm/knife during crimes, marijuana, drug related objects, suspended license and speeding. Bond was set at $12,000.
• Stanford Mason, 24, was charged with fleeing/attempting to elude, license required, reckless driving, speeding over 100 mph and failure to obey a traffic signal. Bond was set at $10,500.
• Bobby Ringfield III, 23, was charged with criminal trespass-FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Joseph Lyons 42, was charged with possession of cocaine, DUI, suspended license, turning and required signals, material affixed to windows and open alcoholic beverage container. Bond was set at $7,500.
• Peter Brown, 25, was charged with schedule IV, possession of marijuana, DUI and failure to maintain lane. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Demarcus Fitts, 26, was charged with schedule IV and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Leonard Wells, 25, was charged with DUI, hit and run and driving on roadway laned for traffic. Bond was set at $3,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.