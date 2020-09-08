RECENT ARRESTS
• Brandie Santos, 39, was charged with schedule IV, suspended registration and alteration of license plates. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Cassey Hardman, 31, was charged with possession of meth, schedule IV, prescription not in original container, fleeing/attempting to elude, suspended license, failure to maintain lane, stop signs and yield signs and no registration. Bond was denied.
• Georgia Fishburne, 50, was charged with reckless conduct. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Isis Zapata Lopez, 34, was charged with battery FVA. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Cortez Robinson, 34, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of firearm/knife during crimes and possession of firearms-convicted felons. Bond was set at $7,500.
• Breaunta Wiggles, 33, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of firearms during crimes, possession and possession of firearms by convicted felons. Bond was denied.
• John Mauldin, 35, was charged with obstruction, criminal trespass and marijuana. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Scott Ethridge, 22, was charged with battery FVA. Bond was set at $2,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.