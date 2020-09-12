RECENT ARRESTS
• Melissa Merritt, 49, was charged with terroristic threats and criminal trespass-damage. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Jessica Gilley, 30, was charged with possession of meth, theft by deception, schedule IV, marijuana and drug related objects. Bond was set at $12,500.
• Jeremy Buller, 43, was charged with aggravated assault-strangulation and simple battery-FVA. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Jazhae Marshall, 20, was charged with entering automobile. No bond was listed.
• Blaine Nickels, 60, was charged with felony theft by shoplifting. Bond was denied.
• Sabir Jaquail Grant, 30, was charged with DUI, marijuana, failure to maintain lane and license to be carried. Bond was set at $3,600.
• Davian Jones, 25, was charged with marijuana. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Denika Favors, 33, was charged with possession of cocaine, crossing guard lines with drugs and marijuana. Bond was set at $8,000.
• Maya Gibbs, 26, was charged with theft by deception and forgery. Bond was set at $8,000.
• Tianna Bebley, 31, was charged with simple battery FVA. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Jeremiah Hulsey, 39, was charged with possession of firearms by convicted felons. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Jimmie Stanley Jr., 48, was charged with possession of meth, drug related objects and following too closely. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Tommy Blair, 24, was charged with four counts of obstruction. Bond was set at $2,000.
