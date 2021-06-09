RECENT ARRESTS
• James Williams, 35, was charged with theft of automobile and theft by taking. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Niesha Rosser, 31, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects. Bond was set at $11,000.
• Davaris Gray, 31, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects. Bond was denied.
• Barrett Streetman, 29, was charged wage or possessing open alcoholic beverage container, DUI, discharge of firearm under the influence and reckless conduct. Bond was set at $8,000.
• Jabar Mshinda-Billberry, 25, was charged with possession of firearm or knife during certain crime, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana less than one ounce. Bond was set at $10,000.
• Richard Duncan, 32, was charged with battery. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Keith Moore, 55, was charged with stopping, standing or parking in prohibited in specified places, DUI, possession of firearm of convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property. Bond was denied.
• Jon Ledbetter, 31, was charged with possession of certain controlled substance and possession of drug related objects. Bond was denied.
• Tavaras Christian, 25, was charged with criminal damage to property.Bond was set at $2,500.
• John Moore, 30, was charged with computer pornography. Bond was denied.
• Julie Cantrell, 44, was charged with simple battery. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Joana Araujo, 19, was charged with possession of certain controlled substances. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Rawland Bader, 44, was charged with incest and child molestation. Bond was denied.
• Branden Giles, 32, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of firearm or knife during certain crimes, possession of certain controlled substances, two counts of sale of Schedule I or II controlled substance, and use of communication facilities. Bond was denied.
• Jason Ellis, 40, was charged with battery. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Antonius Bolar, 24, was charged with identity fraud. Bond was set at $10,000.
• Wayne Campbell, 34, was charged with two counts of forged or counterfeited trademarks. Bond was set at $10,000.
• Donald Ireland, 49, was charged with obstruction of officers and criminal trespass - enter after notice. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Nickoli Wade, was charged with possession of firearm or knife during certain crimes, possession of certain controlled substances and theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $7,000.
• Clarence Copeland, was charged with theft by taking. Bond was set at $5,000.
• David Brassell, 41, was charged with homicide by vehicle, due care hands free, failure to maintain lane and tires. Bond was set at $19,000.
