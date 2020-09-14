RECENT ARRESTS
• Sharon Burke, 62, was charged with simple battery FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Kayla Shoulars, 24, was charged with criminal trespass-damage. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Shakeara Spencer, 20, was charged with possession of a schedule II substance and crossing guard lines with drugs. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Ysatis Haynes, 27, was charged with obstruction of officers, simple battery FVA and reckless conduct FVA. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Seirra Hill, 25, was charged with possession of schedule I substance. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Zerada Tallington, 39, was charged with simple assault FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Misharron Allen, 23, was charged with obstruction of officers. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Randal Barron, 29, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, fleeing/eluding and DUI drugs. Bond was denied.
• Jonathan Barron, 37, was charged with simple battery FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Justin Irby, 25, was charged with battery. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Cassanova Brooks, 32, and obstruction of officers. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Michael Johnson, 21, was charged with child molestation and statutory rape. Bond was denied.
• Cornelius Howard, 39, was charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking meth, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during a crime, possession of drug related objects and possession of a sawed off shotgun. Bond was denied.
• Marcus Rosser, 34, was charged with possession of firearm by convicted felon. Bond was set at $20,000.
• Eddie Ellis, 21, was charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking meth, aggravated assault, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during a crime and possession of drug related objects. Bond was denied.
• Blake Cochran, 24, was charged with theft by deception. Bond was set at $5,000.
• William Weaver, 40, was charged with theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $4,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.