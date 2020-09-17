RECENT ARRESTS
• Michael Crowe, 49, was charged with theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $4,000.
• TImothy Thomas, 29, was charged with obstruction of officers. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Gerald Mathis, 45, was charged with obstruction of officers. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Philip Magwood, 31, was charged with obstruction of officers, possession of marijuana and headlights required. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Elijah Huiel, 21, was charged with theft by taking and theft of services. Bond was set at $2,000.
• William Hollis, 42, was charged with obstruction of officers, fleeing/eluding police, possession of meth, driving while license suspended, failure to maintain lane, required registration, following too closely, reckless driving and display of license plates. Bond was set at $10,500.
• Arkeveras Burgess, 28, was charged with three counts of public indecency. Bond was set at $2,250.
• Thomas Ellison, 32, was charged with possession of schedule I or II with intent. Bond was denied.
• Anthony Williams, 52, was charged with DUI, license required, failure to maintain lane and alcoholic beverage container. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Chukwudozie Ojiagaje, 23, was charged with reckless driving. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Tyavis Turner, 23, was charged with criminal trespass FVA. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Lee Peters, 39, was charged with obstruction, criminal trespass and litter-unlawful activities. Bond was set at $1,100.
• Jennifer Yearwood, 43, was charged with cruelty to children. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Michelle Obasi, 49, was charged with battery FVA. No bond was listed.
• Bowman Jr., 42, was charged with sexual battery. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Elijah Munoz, 37, was charged with aggravated assault FVA and battery FVA. Bond was denied.
• Dennis Lynn, 41, was charged with fleeing/attempting to elude, simple battery and battery FVA. Bond was set at $15,000.
