RECENT ARRESTS
• Ptia Moss, 27, was charged with giving false name. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Cassius Bering, 32, was charged with aggravated battery against law enforcement, obstruction of officers, battery, simple batter against police officer and criminalinterferlence with government property. Bond was denied.
• Joshua Smith, 31, was charged with aggravated assault, battery, first degree burglary and criminal damage to property. Bond was denied.
• Thomas Fleming, 52, was charged with harassing phone calls, possession of certain controlled substances, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, criminal attempt to commit misdemeanor and stalking. Bond was denied.
• Allen Wylie, 39, was charged with acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identity of vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, standards for brake lights and signal devices, possession of meth, possession of marijuana less than one ounce. Bond was denied.
• Chadley Dunn, 28, was charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, and possession of drug related objects. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Luis Lopez-Farinas, 42, was charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, mud flap violation and possession of cocaine. Bond was set at $5,600.
• Paul Hubert, 43, was charged with DUI and speeding. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Kampta Sharma, 26, was charged with battery, false imprisionment and theft by taking. Bond was denied.
• Abel Francisco, 34, was charged with simple battery. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Donald Holland, 34, was charged with obstruction of officers and criminal trespass. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Brandon Belli, 30, was charged with possession of certain controlled substances and possession of marijuana less than one ounce. Bond was denied.
• James Mullis, 47, was charged with obstruction of officers and pedestrian must yield if not in crosswalk. Bond was set at $3,200.
• Kishon Brown, 27, was charged with DUI, obstruction of officers, due care hands free electronic devices, consuming alcoholic beverage or possessing open alcoholic beverage container, reckless driving, and violation of probation. Bond was denied.
