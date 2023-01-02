A 136-acre property owned by the City of Douglasville at 3677 Bright Star Road is now being proposed as a Public Safety Driving Course.
Late last year, the Douglasville City Council heard a presentation regarding the property from architecture and engineering firm Goodwyn Mills Cawood.
The tract of land is adjacent to Bright Star United Methodist Church and surrounding neighborhood streets include Glenwood Drive and Sherwood Drive to the south and Pleasant Drive, Birchwood Court, Birch Road, and Cowan Mill Road to the north.
The Douglasville Police Department (DPD) and other Douglas County agencies are in need of a stable location for driver training that’s accessible.
According to Maj. J.R. Davidson, who spoke by phone, the DPD had been using some lot space at Six Flags for their driver training. But since being repaved the park pulled the plug on making that space available, Davidson said.
“Not really a track, just a large lot with a lot of light poles. It was never ideal,” Davidson said.
Moving the training to the proposed Douglasville site would provide a better option and is important to training for several reasons.
Davidson explained that training had only been once or twice a year, as it was difficult to get special training cars and the officers to a remote location. Plans are to do a lot more at the new site, he said, incorporating several techniques integral to policing such as off-road recovery, recovering from a skid, high-speed vehicle maneuvers and others.
“What is means for us is that it increases the safety of our officers and the public, if our officers have better driver-training,” Davidson said. “And it reduces our liability and we hope it’s going to reduce the number of accidents that our officers are in and will make the public safer.”
Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks, who also spoke by phone, said the site could serve on many levels.
“You know, a lot of the time our officers are in their vehicles, so the training would be awesome for us and right now several law enforcement departments are strapped for a place to train in emergency vehicle operations,” Chief Sparks said.
Sparks added that as a site for training it could also be opened up to train young drivers, and to other city staff, as well. And it would allow police officer driver training to be done more often and on an as-needed basis, he said.
“With our own facility we can train whenever we need to,” Sparks said. “The more we train, the better we are and the more we mitigate some of the small things we see occurring,” Sparks said. “It’s just another way we’re looking to the future of our department and our city to be able to have all the necessary tools to train our men and women right here in our area and not be so dependent on others.”
The 136 acres is located in unincorporated Douglas County but is owned by the city. Douglasville bought the land in August of 2007 for $2.3 million. The county valued the land at $1.2 million in 2022, county property records show, and the land at one time had been seen as a potential site for a city park.
Georgia Highlands College was later given a 10-year option on the land by the administration of former Douglasville Mayor Mickey Thompson to build a new campus. That 10-year-option has since expired, allowing the current city government to move forward with a new use for the land.
Georgia Highlands closed its Douglasville campus, which was located in the Murray Education Center (the old Bill Arp Elementary), earlier this year.
Sparks confirmed that the city council have this on their radar and are mindful of the need and said that he hopes that they can get it done.
Douglasville Community Relations Director Jason Post responded by email to a request for an update on city plans for the site.
“We’re currently still evaluating the site to determine if it’s a suitable location. That will include looking at how it fits in with the surrounding neighborhoods” Post said. “Once the consultant presents information at the Mayor and Council Strategic Planning Sessions in January we should know more.”
