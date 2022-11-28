Georgia Trend Magazine this month published its Georgia 500 “Most Influential Leaders” list focusing on movers and shakers across the state in all areas of endeavor. The list includes several in or connected to Douglas County.
Specifically, making the list among luminaries in Economic Development, is Chris Pumphrey, president of Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership.
Elevate Douglas is a public-private partnership that creates “one voice” for economic development in the county, linking the city, county and the Chamber.
According to Georgia Trend’s recognition of Pumphrey, “Chris Pumphrey recently spearheaded the assemblage of a 160-acre site that will result in Douglas County’s first mixed-use development, including the county’s first movie studio, 200,000 sq. ft. of Class A office, retail and restaurants, along with 460 units of residential development. Pumphrey says the goal is to improve the competitive landscape of the county and market Douglas County as a destination for businesses, shopping and living under its first Community and Economic Development Strategic Plan in nearly 20 years.”
GT also notes that Pumphrey “... led the recruitment of companies such as ResMed, Microsoft and Bang Energy, and expansions by Google and Southwire Co., yielding nearly $5 billion in capital investment and 3,000 new jobs.”
Pumphrey and Elevate Douglas were also highlighted in a previous Georgia Trend in which he said that Douglas County has become nationally recognized as a place for data centers and that’s helped to raise the outlook on the community.
Pumphrey pointed out in the March 2021 Georgia Trend article on Douglas County that while data centers don’t employ as many at a particular site, they have helped to raise the wage profile of the community.
Also making GT’s list under Energy and Utilities was GreyStone President and CEO Gary Miller.
GreyStone was based in Douglas County for most of its history until moving to Paulding early last year. The company originated in August of 1936 in Douglasville as Farmers Electrical Association, eventually becoming Douglas County Electric Membership Corporation and then GreyStone Power.
GreyStone provides power to more than 125,000 members in portions of eight counties west of Atlanta, including Douglas, Paulding, Cobb, Fulton, Coweta, Fayette, Carroll, and Bartow.
The GT article notes that in addition to his role with GreyStone Power since 1999, Miller is co-chairing the recently announced $2.5 million Elevate Douglas Campaign and also serves on the Hospital Authority of Douglas County and Development Authority of Douglas County.
He’s been a trustee for Wellstar Health System since 2001, serving on the finance, compensation, executive, audit and governance committees. Prior to GreyStone, Miller worked at Jackson Electric Membership Corp. in Jefferson and at Amicalola EMC in Jasper.
Miller responded by email to a request for comment on making the Georgia Trend list.
“Being selected for Georgia Trend’s most influential leaders is an honor, and I see it as a reflection of the influence of our dedicated team as we work to bring affordable, reliable and safe electricity to our members,” Miller said. “GreyStone Power’s achievements are driven by our mission of making life better in the communities we serve. The hard work and commitment of our employees and board, combined with this mission, have been fundamental to GreyStone’s leadership both in the electric co-op world and among electric utilities in Georgia.”
Also, making the Trend list under Education were West Georgia Technical College President Dr. Julie Post and University of West Georgia President Dr. Brendan Kelly. Both WGTC and UWG have presences in Douglas County.
The searchable PDF version of the Georgia Trend issue can be accessed at the magazine’s website at: www.georgiatrend.com.
