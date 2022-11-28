Pumphrey

Elevate Douglas President Chris Pumphrey earned a spot on Georgia Trend’s 500 “Most Influential Leaders” list. Pumphrey is credited with helping bring several prominent companies to Douglas during his tenure.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

Georgia Trend Magazine this month published its Georgia 500 “Most Influential Leaders” list focusing on movers and shakers across the state in all areas of endeavor. The list includes several in or connected to Douglas County.

Specifically, making the list among luminaries in Economic Development, is Chris Pumphrey, president of Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership.

