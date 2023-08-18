Election season is getting ready to heat up in the City of Douglasville.
Qualifying begins Monday for Douglasville mayor and three Douglasville City Council seats that will be on the Nov. 7 ballot.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Election season is getting ready to heat up in the City of Douglasville.
Qualifying begins Monday for Douglasville mayor and three Douglasville City Council seats that will be on the Nov. 7 ballot.
Two-term Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson is seeking a third term. Two candidates — former Douglasville City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Richard Segal and current Board of Education member Devetrion Caldwell — have filed their Declaration of Intent (DOI) forms to run for the seat and all three are expected to qualify officially next week.
In Ward 2 Post 2, incumbent Councilman Mark Adams announced earlier this year he will not seek another term. So far, local business owner Elena Hudson and IT specialist Barney Young Jr. have filed their DOIs to run for the seat and both are expected to qualify next week.
Councilman Chris Watts is seeking reelection in Ward 4. Challenger Braxton Banks has filed his DOI and both are expected to qualify next week.
In Ward 5, incumbent Councilman Howard Estes has announced he is running for another term. No other candidates have filed DOIs for that seat.
Qualifying will take place Monday, Aug. 21 through Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 8:30 a.m. — 12 noon and 1-4:30 p.m. each day in the office of the City Clerk in City Hall located at 6695 Church St. in Douglasville.
Elections in Douglasville are nonpartisan. The fees to qualify are $387 for council member and $1,188 for mayor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.