Candidates seeking municipal offices in Douglasville and Villa Rica that will be open in the Nov. 2 general election can qualify for the posts next week.
In Douglasville, city council seats will be open for Ward 1, Ward 2 Post 1, Ward 3 Post 1 and Ward 3 Post 2, and in Villa Rica, city council seats will be open for Wards 3, 4, and 5.
To qualify, candidates must be a resident of the ward they choose to represent and must apply at the office of the city clerk. In Douglasville, the clerk is Vicki Acker whose office is at 6695 Church Street. In Villa Rica, the clerk is Alisa Doyal whose office is at 571 W Bankhead Hwy.
In Douglasville, the qualifying dates are Monday, Aug. 16 through Wednesday, Aug. 18. The clerk’s office will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. and candidates will have to pay the $387 qualifying fee.
In Villa Rica, the qualifying dates are Monday, Aug. 16 through Wednesday, Aug. 18. City Hall will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and candidates will have to pay a $270 qualifying fee.
State law sets qualification fees set at 3% of the compensation the municipality sets for the office being sought.
In Douglasville, Terry Miller, who serves as mayor pro tem, was elected to his second stint on the council in 2017. Miller has announced he plans to seek reelection. William Golden has announced his intent to challenge Miller.
Nycole Miller won a special election in 2019 for the Ward 2 Post 1 seat to fill out the term of her late husband, Councilman Mike Miller, who died in 2018. As of last week, no candidates had declared their intention to run against Miller.
LaShun Burr Danley, who represents Ward 3 Post 1, has been on the council since 2009. Marvin Davis has announced his intent to run for Danley’s seat.
Sam Davis, who represents Ward 3 Post 2, has also been on the council since 2009. Charles Lollar has announced he plans to run for Davis’ seat.
Douglasville voters will also decided whether to approve a bond referendum to pay for improvements to Jessie Davis Park.
In Villa Rica, Leslie McPherson, who has served on the council since January 2014, currently represents the Ward 3 council seat. Previously, she was one of five appointed members of the city Planning and Zoning Commission.
Ward 3 is located entirely within Carroll County, stretching from the Douglas County border on the east and Old Van Wert Road to the west, and as far north as Red Branch Road and as far south as South Carroll road.
Ward 4 is represented by Michael Young, who is filling out the unexpired term of current Mayor Gil McDougal, who resigned from the council seat to seek the mayor’s office. Young had previously served on the city’s Main Street Advisory Board, the Downtown Development Authority, and the Villa Rica Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee.
The ward is located almost entirely within the Douglas County side of the city, including all the Mirror Lake community.
Ward 5 is represented by Danny Carter, who was first elected to the council in 2004 to represent Ward 1, which he did until the boundaries were realigned in 2007. He returned to the council in January 2017 to represent the Ward 5 seat.
The ward lies mostly with Carroll County. South of Interstate 20, it is roughly split between Carroll and Douglas counties with Daniel Road as its western border. The rest of the ward lies north of Berry Drive to the Norfolk Southern Railway tracks and west to Villa Trace and Clearview Street.
Villa Rica voters will also decide whether the city can issue licenses for package sales of alcohol.
