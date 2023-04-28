A raccoon involved in an attack on two dogs earlier this week in Lithia Springs has tested positive for rabies, the county said Friday.
The attack occurred Wednesday in the North County Line area of Lithia Springs, according to county Communications Operations Manager Phyllis Banks.
Douglas County Animal Services captured the racoon after the attack and submitted it for rabies testing. The county received confirmation that the raccoon was positive for rabies on Thursday, Banks said.
Animal Services has begun notifying residents of the positive case, Banks said. Animal Service is also urging those with pets that are not yet vaccinated against rabies to do so immediately.
The county also issued the following reminders:
• Keep your pet’s Rabies vaccinations up to date.
• Keep your cats indoors and your dogs on a leash when outside.
• Don’t leave food or garbage outside that may attract wild animals.
• Stay away from wild animals and do not feed them.
Rabies is a viral disease of mammals transmitted in the saliva of an infected animal. It is transmitted when the infected animal bites another mammal. In the United States, the rabies virus is mostly spread by wild animals like raccoons, skunks, bats, and foxes. Rabies in humans is 100% preventable by vaccination.
If you see wildlife or domesticated dogs and cats acting strangely, please call Animal Services at 770-942-5961.
