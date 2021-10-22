S.H.A.R.E. House Executive Director Teresa Smith called Thursday’s candlelight vigil an opportunity for the community to support the survivors of domestic violence.
The annual vigil, in observance of Domestic Violence Month, was held at Heritage Baptist Church.
“This helps provide the opportunity to come together and support the survivors and we also want to offer strength to the ones that are going through this,” Smith said.
Towards the end of the program, the names of the 53 victims that succumbed to domestic violence were read as Smith rang a bell with the lights in the sanctuary dimmed.
“Victims need to be empowered with love, support and respect,” Smith said.
Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine was the guest speaker for the event.
She spoke on the program’s theme “Behind the scars are stories of courage and freedom.”
“This is a quintessential topic for our community,” Racine said. “Survivors, your power is felt in this space. Resilience is the pathway to healing for survivors.”
Two individuals gave testimonials of their experience with domestic violence.
Carol Chateau said she didn’t realize as a child she was subject to domestic violence until 30 years later when she was attending a workshop.
A veteran in the law enforcement field, Chateau said the abuse happened in her family during the 1980s.
“We didn’t have all those task forces back then,” Chateau told the audience. “I was raised old school and you didn’t discuss what was happening in your home. I never knew what I was going to walk into when I got home.”
Chateau challenged youth to speak up when they suspect domestic abuse in the home.
“I hope children make that phone call,” she said. “Be an advocate for yourself.”
A youth by the name of Trinity gave a testimonial about her experience.
“For the last 11 years, my dad made us live in fear, violence and shame,” she said. “The person I should trust was the abuser. We lived with embarrassment and shame. I realized that I’m not the problem, my dad was. I’m Trinity, I am not the problem.”
Smith thanked both for their testimonials.
“It takes a lot to get up to this podium and speak,” Smith said. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
Cathy Smith-Curry, the organization’s board chairwoman, agreed.
“How brave you are,” Smith-Curry said. “You are so brave and strong. Thank you for sharing your testimonials.”
S.H.A.R.E. House volunteer Chad Benton was given the organization’s Shining Star Award while Tremelle Howard was recognized with the Community Leadership Award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.