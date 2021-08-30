Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon hours. Isolated tornadoes possible. High 76F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.