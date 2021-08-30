Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger defended Georgia’s new election reform laws — and his own conservative politics — when he spoke Aug. 24 to Rotarians in Carrollton.
While most secretaries of state from any part of the country can normally pass through a crowd unrecognized, Raffensperger has become one of the most visible such officers in the nation, due to his role in the 2020 presidential and senatorial elections in Georgia.
Raffensperger, whose office oversaw the elections, has spent several months in the crosshairs of supporters of former President Trump, who claim fraudulent votes were the reason Trump lost the state to President Biden. The allegations — which were disproved in court and in an unprecedented three recounts — continued into January’s runoffs for U.S. Senate, both of which were lost to the Democratic candidates.
Almost immediately after the Republican losses, the GOP-led state legislature crafted election reform legislation that critics claim unfairly targets metro Atlanta counties where state Democratic support is the strongest. This took place even as Raffensperger defended the elections against allegations of fraud, and defended his office’s supervision of the vote.
Now Raffensperger is seeking reelection next year and said last week he expects “a competitive primary” next June, when he presumably will be facing off against Georgia Congressman Jody Hice — who last month claimed that Raffensperger had “compromised” the state’s election integrity.
Last week, Raffensperger not only continued his defense of the 2020 election, but also defended the voting reform legislation that followed it.
“I realize we live in polarized times,” Raffensperger told the Carrollton Rotary Club. “I understand that after an election, half the people will be happy, half the people will be sad. And I think that’s what we got.
“I was surprised with the results in Georgia, and, as a Republican, I was saddened by it, because I wanted our side to win,” he added. But he said it was his job to ensure the state had a secure election.
Raffensperger said that recounts of the state’s votes had disproved a popular theory that voting machines had “flipped votes” in Biden’s favor.
Raffensperger also discussed a noteworthy phone conversation with Trump following the election, in which the former president is said to have pressured state elections officials to “find votes” or take other actions that would have the effect of nullifying Georgia’s election result.
“It was pretty apparent to me, in my conversation with President Trump, that his folks had obviously fed him the wrong information,” Raffensperger said, adding that he took pains to correct Trump’s false information.
One such report, Raffensperger said, was that there had been 66,000 underage voters. Raffensperger said those making the allegation did not consider that persons aged 17 may register to vote in Georgia if they will be at the voting age of 18 when the election takes place.
Both Raffensperger and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp received a barrage of criticism for their vocal pushback against the fraud claims by Trump and his supporters. The net effect was a sort of civil war between the state’s GOP which clouded the twin runoff races in January for both the state’s U.S. Senate seats. When the Republican incumbents lost those seats, the intra-party strife intensified.
One fallout of the controversy was Senate Bill 202, which was originated by Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton. The final form of that bill, now known as The Election Integrity Act of 2021, was signed into law on March 25. It has several provisions that critics say unfairly target the urban counties around Atlanta, which voted for the Democratic candidates.
Raffensperger noted that demands for election reform predated the 2020 race, noting that in 2018, Stacey Abrams, the Democratic challenger for governor against then Secretary of State Brian Kemp alleged irregularities in her narrow loss to Kemp.
Although election reform did not become a legislative priority until after Trump’s loss, Raffensperger praised the Election Integrity Act, and defended those provisions of the law that have been lightning rods for criticism.
Among these are a provision that prohibits giving water to voters within the 150-foot “no electioneering” line at polls. Raffensperger said this was to prevent people wearing clothing with political messages from influencing voters.
But the provision that has been singled out by many critics is one that they say would allow what amounts to a state takeover of a county elections board based on past history of alleged election problems. The first such review in the state is currently taking place in Fulton County, Georgia’s most populous county, and which has a large Black population who favored Biden.
Raffensperger noted that there had been issues with Fulton voting dating back to 1993, issues that the state now has the authority to review thanks to the new election law.
“I don’t think anyone wants to take over a county election board because it is very cumbersome,” Raffensperger said. “But if they can’t fix the issues, eventually you have to do something.”
