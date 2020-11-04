Rally brings Democrat, Republican together

As a steady stream of cars passed by along Dallas Highway, Douglasville City Councilman Sam Davis told them to “honk” if they had voted.
Davis sponsored a “Party to the Polls” rally late Tuesday afternoon that brought together Tax Commissioner Greg Baker, a Democrat, and Clerk of Courts Tammy Howard, a Republican, to his barber shop parking lot.
The two chatted as a live band played, and Davis encouraged motorists to get to the polls on Election Day.
“I think this is a great location for a rally,” Davis said. “I thought I would get people’s attention by putting together a band.”
Davis was trying to get voters to get to the polls.
“Toot your horn if you have voted,” Davis said on the microphone.
By late Tuesday, the results were in with Baker winning a second four-year term by handidly defeating his Republican challenger, Michael Richardson. Baker got 40,724 votes (61.75%) to Richardson’s 25,226 (38.25%).
Baker said he spent most of Tuesday driving around making last-minute campaign efforts.
“I’ve been going around to the polls,” he said. “I was just checking things out making sure people were voting.”
Howard lost her seat she held for seven years to Annetta Danley Stembridge.
Stembridge garnered 38,761 votes (58.90%) to Howard’s 27,049 votes (41.10%) and will become Douglas County’s newest Clerk of Courts in January. The race was a rematch of a 2013 special election Howard won after former clerk Rhonda Payne died unexpectedly.
“I was just trying to stay busy all day,” Howard said. “I’ve been doing a lot of praying.”
Both Baker and Howard said their was no problem sharing the same stage with each other despite their different political party affiliation.
“I hope this shows unity for our county and community,” Howard said of the joint rally. “In our jobs, we serve all the people of the county.”
Baker agreed.
“We need to come together as one Douglas County,” he said. “Sam put this together and invited me. I’m a person for everybody in the county regardless if they are Democratic or Republican. If we are at the same place, at the same time that is okay.”
