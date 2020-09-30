RECENT ARRESTS
• Adiya Hollis, 19, was charged with criminal damage to property. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Malaysia Tucker, 23, was charged with misdemeanor marijuana. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Chasity Woods, 28, was charged with fleeing/attempting to elude, DUI less safe, failure to main- tain lane and reckless driving. Bond was set at $14,000.
• Michael Diaz, 35, was charged with aggravated assault-strangulation, terroristic threats, battery FVA, simple assault FVA and criminal trespass. Bond was denied.
• Dontay Underwood, 27, was charged with criminal interference with government property. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Dillon Donovan, 29, was charged with criminal trespass. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Derrick Hazelwood, 33, was charged with aggravated assault-strangulation and cruelty to children. Bond was denied.
• Shamarion Felix, 17, was charged with obstruction of officers. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Ronnie Sapp, 43, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was set at $7,500.
• Malik Hammett, 35, was charged with theft by conversion. Bond was set at $35,000.
• Amanda Batson, 40, was charged with possession of schedule IV and drug related objects. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Dante Mahone, 28, was charged with possession of firearms by a convicted felon and DUI. Bond was set at $4,500.
• Joseph Reynolds, 26, was charged with battery FVA. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Jonathan Shipp, 57, was charged with simple battery FVA and terroristic threats. Bond was denied.
• Bradley Baker, 46, was charged with theft by shoplifting and suspended license. Bond was set at $7,500.
• Shaquell Galbreath, 28, was charged with possession of THC oil and possession of firearm/knife during a crime. Bond was set at $5,500.
• Devin Streur, 32, was charged with fleeing/attempting to elude, expiration and renewal of license and windshield and windshield wipers. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Cody Way, 24, was charged with disorderly conduct, simple battery and five counts of obstruction. Bond was set at $6,500.
• Shaun Boswell, 28, was charged with schedule I, giving false name, suspended license and speeding. Bond was set at $5,500.
• Donovan Smith, 35, was charged with obstruction, theft by taking, suspended license, proof of minimum insurance, prescription not in original container and suspended registration. Bond was set at $9,500.
• Alisia Ashley, 33, was charged with theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Sharon Burke, 62, was charged with simple assault. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Lyshala Lewis, 32, was charged with DUI, marijuana and speeding. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Michael Benjamin, 52, was charged with registration of sex offenders. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Markham Officer, 33, was charged with possession of meth, theft by shoplifting and drug related objects. Bond was set at $7,000.
• Rodney Gill, 21, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property and theft by deception. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Alexander Pearce, 27, was charged with criminal trespass. Bond was set at $2,000.
