RECENT ARRESTS
• Eric Rogers Jr., 20, was charged with possession of schedule II and marijuana. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Cassius Bering Jr., 31, was charged with two counts of public indecency. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Amanda Beets, 35, was charged with schedule I. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Whitney Scott, 34, was charged with DUI and speeding. Bond was set at $1,500.
• William Brown Sr., 36, was charged with aggravated stalking. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Kwesi Marshall, 27, was charged with battery FVA. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Terrell Hubbard, 27, was charged with disorderly house. Bond was set at $500.
• Brandon Hall, 27, was charged with two counts of first degree burglary. No bond was listed.
• Decarlos Petty, 45, was charged with terroristic threats. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Brendan Callies, 25, was charged with obstruction. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Tavares Cartwright, 29, was charged with marijuana and crossing guard lines drugs. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Tyran Wright, 37, was charged with DUI, marijuana and speeding. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Micheal Daniel, 35, was charged with forgery and suspended license. Bond was set at $6,500.
• Te’Aunna Naples, 22, was charged with three counts of simple assault, simple battery, giving false name and obstruction. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Demi Durrant, 23, was charged with criminal damage to property. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Avery Pye, 55, was charged with two counts of simple battery, simple assault FVA and criminal trespass. Bond was set at $8,000.
• Eduardo Gonzaelez-Bustos, 30, was charged with reckless conduct. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Michael McCabe, 34, was charged with schedule IV. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Quantrevion Caldwell, 22, was charged with burglary and theft by taking. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Desean Blount, 29, was charged with simple battery FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Maurice Barnes, 34, was charged with possession of cocaine. Bond was set at $1,500.
Antoin Adams, 27, was charged with possession of cocaine. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Danthony Joseph, 26, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of firearms during crimes. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Robert Street, 44, was charged with three counts of schedule II and three counts of schedule IV. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Robert Ellison Jr., 39, was charged with DUI, suspended license, move over law and speeding. Bond was set at $5,500.
• Enrieco Mays, 47, was charged with simple battery FVA and DUI. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Orlando Escanio Robles, 39, was charged with DUI, determination of habitual violators, speed restrictions and open alcoholic beverage. Bond was set at $10,500.
