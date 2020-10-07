RECENT ARRESTS
• David Abernathy, 27, was charged with possession of meth and battery FVA. Bond was set at $8,000.
• David Brooks, 19, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Stephen House, 40, was charged with possession of meth, marijuana, DUI, failure to maintain lane and brake lights/signal devices. Bond was set at $24,000.
• Vinson Reese, 42, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent, DUI and failure to maintain lane. Bond was set at $9,500.
• Tayib Price, 21, was charged with identity fraud, DUI, marijuana and speeding. Bond was denied.
• Tishon Washington-Bradford, 26, was charged with taillights and safety belts - child passenger. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Kilpatrick Key, 40, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, home invasion, fleeing/attempting to elude, aggravated assault-strangulation, three counts of cruelty to children, aggravated stalking, aggravated battery, aggravated battery against law enforcement officer, criminal interference with government property, theft by taking, obstruction and aggravated assault against law enforcement officer. Bond was denied.
• Deborah Hoffman, 51, was charged with simple battery. No bond was listed.
• Cyrena Nelson, 39, was charged with terroristic threats. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Lakota Owens-Howard, 17, was charged with theft by taking and financial transaction card theft. Bond was denied.
• Kayla Harris, 32, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Joseph Shivery, 32, was charged with schedule II and drug related objects. Bond was set at $5,000.
• James Oliver, 34, was charged with schedule I, schedule III and marijuana. No bond was listed.
• Carl Ligon, 61, was charged with possession of cocaine, theft by shoplifting, drug related objects and criminal trespass. Bond was set at $9,000.
• Timothy Wilkerson, 34, was charged with possession of meth and schedule IV. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Robert Parker, 46, was charged with theft by shoplifting. No bond was listed.
• Cordarious Roberts, 18, was charged with burglary, three counts of theft by taking and four counts of criminal damage to property. Bond was denied.
• Stacy Keith, 52, was charged with stalking FVA and criminal trespass. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Christopher Andrews, 19, was charged with burglary, three counts of theft by taking, fleeing/attempting to elude, reckless driving and four counts of criminal damage to property. No bond was listed.
• Cassius Bering Jr., 31, was charged with two counts of public indecency. No bond was listed.
• Selworth Smith, 38, was charged with two counts of simple battery-police officer. Bond was set at $15,000.
• Trina Bailey, 35, was charged with possession of meth, possession of schedule II, possession of firearms/convicted felons, possession of ecstasy, schedule I possession of psilocybin, possession of firearm during crimes and crossing of guard lines weapons/drug. Bond was denied.
• Kristen Cole, 21, was charged with battery. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Tinika Thames, 42, was charged with criminal trespass FVA. Bond was set at $100.
• Jarrah Smith, 35, was charged with criminal trespass. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Demarea Bishop, 25, was charged with battery FVA. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Tyrek Thomas, 21, was charged with kidnapping-adult, aggravated assault, sexual battery-FVA and battery-FVA. Bond was denied.
• David Mohorcic, 47, was charged with trafficking heroin, two counts of possession of firearms by convicted felons, possession of meth with intent, possession of schedule I or II with intent, possession of schedule IV with intent, possession of cocaine and two counts of possession of firearm during crimes.
• Willie Moore Jr., 42, was charged with possession of schedule II and drug related objects. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Marquavious Hunt, 43, was charged with battery and criminal trespass. Bond was set at $3,500.
