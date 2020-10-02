RECENT ARRESTS
• Ronnie Sapp, 43, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was set at $7,500.
• Malik Hammett, 35, was charged with theft by conversion. Bond was set at $35,000.
• Amanda Batson, 40, was charged with possession of schedule IV and drug related objects. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Dante Mahone, 28, was charged with possession of firearms by a convicted felon and DUI. Bond was set at $4,500.
• Joseph Reynolds, 26, was charged with battery FVA. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Jonathan Shipp, 57, was charged with simple battery FVA and terroristic threats. Bond was denied.
• Bradley Baker, 46, was charged with theft by shoplifting and suspended license. Bond was set at $7,500.
• Shaquell Galbreath, 28, was charged with possession of THC oil and possession of firearm/knife during a crime. Bond was set at $5,500.
• Devin Streur, 32, was charged with fleeing/attempting to elude, expiration and renewal of license and windshield and windshield wipers. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Cody Way, 24, was charged with disorderly conduct, simple battery and five counts of obstruction. Bond was set at $6,500.
• Shaun Boswell, 28, was charged with schedule I, giving false name, suspended license and speeding. Bond was set at $5,500.
• Donovan Smith, 35, was charged with obstruction, theft by taking, suspended license, proof of minimum insurance, prescription not in original container and suspended registration. Bond was set at $9,500.
• Alisia Ashley, 33, was charged with theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Sharon Burke, 62, was charged with simple assault. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Lyshala Lewis, 32, was charged with DUI, marijuana and speeding. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Michael Benjamin, 52, was charged with registration of sex offenders. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Markham Officer, 33, was charged with possession of meth, theft by shoplifting and drug related objects. Bond was set at $7,000.
• Rodney Gill, 21, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property and theft by deception. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Alexander Pearce, 27, was charged with criminal trespass. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Brittany Cathell, 34, was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm/knife during a crime, possession of schedule I and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $22,000.
• Courtney Seals, 22, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was set at $30,000.
• Destiny Henderson, 19, was charged with criminal damage to property. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Darlita McKeever, 45, was charged with two counts of theft by taking and two counts of identity fraud. Bond was set at $125,000.
• Chinedu Okoli, 59, was charged with robbery. Bond was set at $10,000.
• Dekendrick George, 23, was charged with battery FVA. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Tyrek Thomas, 21, was charged with criminal trespass FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Joshua Moody, 42, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Kenneth Thomas, 29, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was denied.
• Maurice Ginnis, 33, was charged with simple battery. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Malcolm Miles, 25, was charged with two counts of possession of firearm/knife during a crime, two counts of possession of firearms by convicted felon, possession of marijuana and schedule I. Bond was denied.
• Isaiah Brown, 22, was charged with two counts of possession of firearm/knife during a crime, two counts of possession of firearms by convicted felon, possession of marijuana and schedule I. Bond was denied.
• Terrell Gray Jr., 23, was charged with two counts of possession of firearm/knife during a crime, two counts of possession of firearms by convicted felon, possession of marijuana and schedule I. Bond was denied.
• Vernis Williams, 47, was charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane and alcoholic beverage container. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Robert Harris, 55, was charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane. Bond was set at $3,500.
