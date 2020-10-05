RECENT ARRESTS
• Cody Way, 24, was charged with disorderly conduct, simple battery and five counts of obstruction. Bond was set at $6,500.
• Shaun Boswell, 28, was charged with schedule I, giving false name, suspended license and speeding. Bond was set at $5,500.
• Donovan Smith, 35, was charged with obstruction, theft by taking, suspended license, proof of minimum insurance, prescription not in original container and suspended registration. Bond was set at $9,500.
• Alisia Ashley, 33, was charged with theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Sharon Burke, 62, was charged with simple assault. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Lyshala Lewis, 32, was charged with DUI, marijuana and speeding. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Michael Benjamin, 52, was charged with registration of sex offenders. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Markham Officer, 33, was charged with possession of meth, theft by shoplifting and drug related objects. Bond was set at $7,000.
• Rodney Gill, 21, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property and theft by deception. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Alexander Pearce, 27, was charged with criminal trespass. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Brittany Cathell, 34, was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm/knife during a crime, possession of schedule I and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $22,000.
• Courtney Seals, 22, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was set at $30,000.
• Destiny Henderson, 19, was charged with criminal damage to property. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Darlita McKeever, 45, was charged with two counts of theft by taking and two counts of identity fraud. Bond was set at $125,000.
• Chinedu Okoli, 59, was charged with robbery. Bond was set at $10,000.
• Dekendrick George, 23, was charged with battery FVA. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Tyrek Thomas, 21, was charged with criminal trespass FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Joshua Moody, 42, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Kenneth Thomas, 29, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was denied.
• Maurice Ginnis, 33, was charged with simple battery. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Malcolm Miles, 25, was charged with two counts of possession of firearm/knife during a crime, two counts of possession of firearms by convicted felon, possession of marijuana and schedule I. Bond was denied.
• Isaiah Brown, 22, was charged with two counts of possession of firearm/knife during a crime, two counts of possession of firearms by convicted felon, possession of marijuana and schedule I. Bond was denied.
• Terrell Gray Jr., 23, was charged with two counts of possession of firearm/knife during a crime, two counts of possession of firearms by convicted felon, possession of marijuana and schedule I. Bond was denied.
• Vernis Williams, 47, was charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane and alcoholic beverage container. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Robert Harris, 55, was charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Amaya Sands, 20, was charged with possession of ecstasy, possession of meth, crossing guard lines/drugs and marijuana. Bond was set at $12,000.
• Cynthia Morgan, 57, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession of meth, crossing guard lines/drugs and drug related objects. Bond was denied.
• Melissa Lamb, 52, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession of meth and drug related objects. Bond was denied.
• Emily Torres, 21, was charged with 10 counts of forgery. No bond was listed.
• Alexis Chandler, 26, was charged with schedule I, marijuana and drug related objects. Bond was set at $12,500.
• Shannon English, 26, was charged with schedule I, marijuana and drug related objects. Bond was set at $12,500.
• Bernita Barkley, 46, was charged with two counts of felony theft by taking. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Angie Mayton, 36, was charged with theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Makenna Curtis, 22, was charged with obstruction. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Donna Nelson, 29, was charged with failure to comply. No bond was listed.
• Christopher Hamilton, 44, was charged with terroristic threats. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Darryn Sims, 28, was charged with simple battery FVA. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Randy Magby, 34, was charged with simple assault FVA. Bond was set at $30,000.
• Channin Anderson, 29, was charged with giving false name. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Brian Green, 50, was charged with aggravated assault. Bond was set at $4,500.
• Clinton Aiola, 40, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession of meth and drug related objects. Bond was denied.
• Travis Odom, 31, was charged with battery FVA. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Elbert Patterson Sr., 25, was charged with simple battery FVA. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Jared Payne, 17, was charged with two counts of battery. Bond was set at $4,000.
