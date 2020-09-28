RECENT ARRESTS
• Latonya Richards, 33, was charged with theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Deneen Lowe, 31, was charged with criminal trespass. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Yomeka Landers, 33, was charged with theft by conversion. Bond was set at $2,400.
• Tanesha Slaughter, 27, was charged with possession of a schedule I substance and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Megan Jackson, 29, was charged with possession of marijuana, DUI, failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions and license to be carried/exhibited. Bond was set at $4,100.
• Brittani Boniface, 31, was charged with possession of marijuana, expired tag, no proof of insurance and following too closely. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Luis Quinones, 46, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, fleeing/eluding and reckless driving. Bond was denied.
• Qrince Collier, 28, was charged with entering auto, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of officers. Bond was denied.
• Aaron Crowder, 23, was charged with criminal attempt-burglary and criminal damage to property. Bond was denied.
• Arthur Smith, 57, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent and possession of drug related objects. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Romero Owens, 33, was charged with theft by taking. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Steven Flake, 33, was charged with aggravated assault-strangulation and battery FVA. Bond was set at $5,500.
• Kaimen Johnson, 20, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent, possession of schedule I substance, two counts of possession of firearm during crime and possession of drug related objects. Bond was denied.
• Mario Mosley, 36, was charged with possession of cocaine. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Corey Thornton, 34, was charged with simple battery on law enforcement officer. Bond was set at $5,000.
• William Brown, 36, was charged with stalking and simple assault. Bond was set at $4,500.
• Michael Rangel, 41, was charged with simple assault FVA. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Nehemiah Israel, 29, was charged with failure to comply. Bond was denied.
• Kyle Hager, 36, was charged with DUI, following too closely, failure to maintain lane and due care/hands free law. Bond was set at $4,500.
• Toddric Boyd, 32, was charged with driving while license suspended. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Kehmari Burrough, 20, was charged with driving while license suspended. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Angelina Ramos, 20, was charged with simple battery FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Lakendra Cooper, 39, was charged with fleeing/attempting to elude, obstruction, two counts of speed restrictions basic rules, four counts of failure to maintain lane, two counts of required traffic control devices and reckless driving. Bond was denied.
