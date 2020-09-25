RECENT ARRESTS
• Noradeli Burgos-Palacios, 41, was charged with simple battery FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Anthony Morris, 57, was charged with aggravated assault and theft by taking. Bond was set at $9,000.
• Cecil Brown, 56, was charged with possession of cocaine, fleeing/eluding, theft by shoplifting, two counts of possession of drug related objects, reckless driving and wrong side of roadway. Bond was denied.
• Josha Head, 34, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Cyrus Lavender, 21, was charged with theft by taking. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Calisha Brown, 30, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Kali Bell, 22, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Louis Stevens, 57, was charged with possession of schedule I substance, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, DUI-drugs and failure to maintain lane. Bond was set at $10,500.
• Damon Bailey, 23, was charged with battery FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Joshua Freeman, 26, was charged with criminal trespass. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Kenneth Jennings, 23, was charged with simple battery FV, two counts of cruelty to children and criminal trespass. Bond was set at $4,500.
• George Baltazar, 17, was charged with nine counts of entering automobile and loitering or prowling. Bond was denied.
• Michael Dixon, 56, was charged with possession of meth and possession of heroin. No bond was listed.
• Mason Dixon, 20, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Roger Cox, 59, was charged with possession, manufacture etc. of schedule I. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Winston Jefferson, 21, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent, possession of firearm during certain crimes and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $8,000.
• JC Washington, 52, was charged with forgery, driving while license suspended, proof of minimum insurance, covering plate, operating vehicle without registration and acquiring license plate for concealing identity. Bond was set at $7,000.
• James Jefferson, 24, was charged with obstruction of officers, driving while license suspended and obedience to and required traffic control. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Qumae Potts, 28, was charged with reckless conduct. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Latesha Brewington, 28, was charged with aggravated assault. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Raesheil Jackson, 26, was charged with possession of meth and drug related objects. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Heather Puzig, 44, was charged with public drunkenness. Bond was set at $500.
• Kyle Witherspoon, 30, was charged with battery FVA and criminal trespass — damage. Bond was set at $3,500.
• James Stephens, 25, was charged with battery FVA and two counts of criminal trespass. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Robert Nyman, 77, was charged with battery FVA and obstructing/harassing 911 calls. Bond was set at $2,000.
• David Declue, 43, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was set at $10,000.
• Tommy Turpen, 36, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, possession of meth, possession of firearm by convicted felon and possession of schedule II. Bond was denied.
• James Wilkins, 32, was charged with terroristic threats and acts, obstruction and pedestrians under the influence. No bond was listed.
• Richard Crankshaw, 41, was charged with theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Gregory Fitch, 51, was charged with criminal trespass-enter after notice. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Enai Whitmore, 20, was charged with possession of schedule I. Bond was set at $2,500.
• James McAfee, 40, was charged with theft by shoplifting, possession of schedule II, possession of drug related objects and probation violation. Bond was denied.
• Trenton Barnette, 25, was charged with DUI, driving on divided highways and driving on roadway lined for traffic. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Homer Freeman, 50, was charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane and open container. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Justin Rolls, 38, was charged with purchasing marijuana and taillights. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Christopher Seckinger, 27, was charged with public drunkenness. Bond was set at $500.
• Thomas Davis III, 34, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property and theft by deception. Bond was set at $20,000.
• Anthony Wren, 59, was charged with possession of schedule II, drug related objects and no proof of minimum insurance. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Germane Burroughs, 22, was charged with theft by taking. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Steve Wilson Jr., 42, was charged with battery and possession of schedule I. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Calisha Brown, 30, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Terren Scaine, 28, was charged with theft by shoplifting, obstruction of officers, hit and run and giving false name/info to law enforcement. Bond was set at $7,000.
• Kelly Williams, 43, was charged with possession of meth and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $6,000.
