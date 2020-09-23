RECENT ARRESTS
• Dariyen Brewster, 26, was charged with fleeing/attempting to elude, DUI, speeding, reckless driving and failure to obey a traffic signal or light. Bond was set at $5,500.
• Shakir Lyon, 28, was charged with false statements and writings. No bond was listed.
• Joshua Head, 34, was charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, two counts of drug related objects and reckless driving. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Jaquavious Battle, 20, was charged with license required and speeding. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Jerrod Way, 23, was charged with speeding and reckless driving. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Qrince Collier, 28, was charged with possession of firearms-convicted felons, loitering or prowling and obstruction. Bond was set at $7,000.
• Raymond Rivera Jr., 40, was charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of theft by receiving stolen property. Bond was denied.
• Nathaniel Perkins Jr., 48, was charged with simple battery FVA and criminal trespass FVA. Bond was set at $2,000.
• James Whitlock, 56, was charged with theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Charlie Drake, 40, was charged with theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Terrance Boykin, 28, was charged with obstruction, simple battery and reckless conduct. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Thomas Davis III, 34, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property and theft by deception. Bond was set at $20,000.
• Anthony Wren, 59, was charged with possession of schedule II, drug related objects and no proof of minimum insurance. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Germane Burroughs, 22, was charged with theft by taking. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Steve Wilson Jr., 42, was charged with battery and possession of schedule I. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Calisha Brown, 30, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Terren Scaine, 28, was charged with theft by shoplifting, obstruction of officers, hit and run and giving false name/info to law enforcement. Bond was set at $7,000.
• Kelly Williams, 43, was charged with possession of meth and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $6,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.