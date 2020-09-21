RECENT ARRESTS
• Jarmond Jarrell, 32, was charged with possession of firearms by convicted felon and possession of firearm during crimes. Bond was denied.
• Oscar Hernandez, 67, was charged with simple battery FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Perry Cross-Puig, 25, was charged with battery FVA and false imprisonment. Bond was denied.
• Howard Walker, 32, was charged with battery, theft by taking and cruelty to children. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Elester Middlebrook, 40, was charged with impersonating an officer. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Michael Seikel Jr., 29, was charged with simple assault FVA and battery FVA. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Jennet Roberts, 18, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent and drug related objects. Bond was set at $11,000.
• Kennedy Henderson, 20, was charged with DUI, speeding and failure to maintain lane. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Demetrius Watts, 35, was charged with aggravated assault-strangulation and cruelty to children. Bond was set at $8,000.
• Dakota Pitts, 24, was charged with escape. Bond was denied.
• Donald Mason, 41, was charged with simple battery FVA, criminal damage to property and cruelty to children. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Ben Henry Jr., 21, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm/knife during a crime, drug related objects, failure to maintain lane, speed restrictions and no registration. No bond was listed.
William Rogers, 55, was charged with theft by taking, battery FVA and criminal trespass. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Lee Peters, 39, was charged with obstruction, criminal trespass and litter-unlawful activities. Bond was set at $1,100.
• Jennifer Yearwood, 43, was charged with cruelty to children. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Michelle Obasi, 49, was charged with battery FVA. No bond was listed.
• Bowman Jr., 42, was charged with sexual battery. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Elijah Munoz, 37, was charged with aggravated assault FVA and battery FVA. Bond was denied.
• Dennis Lynn, 41, was charged with fleeing/attempting to elude, simple battery and battery FVA. Bond was set at $15,000.
• Sara Rowan, 29, was charged with escape and criminal damage to property. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Tierra Artis, 29, was charged with obstruction, giving false name and public drunkenness. Bond was set at $2,000.
• China Calvert, 43, was charged with possession of meth, drug related objects and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Princeton Clayton, 36, was charged with aggravated assault FVA, battery FVA, criminal damage to property FVA and two counts of cruelty to children. Bond was set at $6,500.
• Matthew Betts, 45, was charged with aggravated assault. Bond was set at $2,500.
• D’wan Simon, 20, was charged with aggravated assault FVA. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Eric Parks, 59, was charged with simple battery FVA, crossing of guard lines/drugs and schedule II. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Dorian Edmonds, 31, was charged with possession of firearms/convicted felons, possession of marijuana and driving while license suspended. Bond was set at $11,500.
