'Reclaim Your Money' protest held at courthouse

Four protesters showed up for the ‘Reclaim Your Money’ rally Tuesday at the Douglas County Courthouse. The rally was organized by Elizabeth Bennett in hopes of protesting property taxes. The rally was slated to start 30 minutes before the Board of Commissioners meeting. Commissioners Ann Jones Guider and Henry Mitchell spoke briefly with the foursome before heading into the courthouse for a regularly schedule meeting.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

