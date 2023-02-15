When recycling began years ago it seemed a no-brainer to divert massive amounts of would-be fodder for your local landfill back into reusable glass, paper, metal and plastic materials. But nowadays the economy of recycling is changing along with costs of trash disposal.
GFL sanitation has become erratic locally in residential recycling, according to retired resident Edward Lester, who reached out to the Sentinel.
Lester says several calls to GFL’s customer service brought conflicting information. Finally, an employee very recently advised him that the company was no longer offering residential recycling services.
“Thus, those of us who really believe in recycling are left to take that material to the recycling place at the dump — which is not easy for many of us — or just forget it and trash everything,” Lester pointed out in an email.
Lester was also contacted by phone for further comment.
“I could just trash it all, but I’d rather not do that. I’d prefer to recycle,” Lester said.
A GFL spokesperson, also contacted by phone, said that new and existing service is still offered in Douglas County.
Since canceling service in December, Lester has been taking his trash and recycling to the landfill at Cedar Mountain Road, and he also referenced another one in the county on Camp Road.
The silver lining, Lester says, is that he’s saving money through dropping off his own trash and recycling. But he acknowledged that not everyone may have the time to do that.
The City of Douglasville provides trash pickup for residents who live within the city limits.
And according to Jason Post, Douglasville’s community relations director, who responded to an email, the city has been looking at other recycling options.
“Unfortunately, the curbside recycling pick-up service that the city offered for many years is still unavailable. With the changes in the recycling industry as a whole over the last few years, this service has become very expensive and the city had been operating that service at a loss. The city continued to deliver the service for as long as possible because we see the importance of recycling and the impact it has on our community,” Post said.
But Post added that the real reason the city can no longer provide the curbside pickup of recycling comes down to staffing.
“Everyone seems to be struggling with staffing issues right now and the city is no exception. Maintaining sufficient staff in our sanitation department has been difficult over the past couple of years. Recycling pick-up is a hands-on labor-intensive service and we just aren’t able to maintain the staffing levels to be able to provide regular trash pick-up and recycling pick-up,” Post said.
Despite those setbacks Post says the city doesn’t intend to throw in the towel on recycling efforts.
“The city does recognize the importance of a recycling program and we are looking at ways to be able to provide recycling opportunities to the community with the staff and resources we have available. We’re going to be expanding our annual recycling events, typically held in the spring and fall. We’re looking at additional dates and locations for these events,” Post said. “We’re also in the process of planning for a new City Recycling Center that will provide options for the community to drop off their recyclable materials regularly.”
Those who value recycling may need to consider adding an errand to their To-Do lists and make the trip to a drop-off location.
Neighboring Paulding County operates a drop-off facility four days a week and Saturday mornings. According to Solid Waste/Recycling Manager Tommy Leonard, last year over 41,000 citizens used the facility, up almost 10,000 from 2021. Total material diverted from the solid waste stream was 1302.9 tons, he said.
The Chinese publish a ‘Yellow Sheet’ that sets the prices monthly for each of the materials; they’ve been low through December, but we’ve seen an uptick recently, Leonard explained. “But this year is a little unique given how the economy is.”
