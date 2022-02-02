Red Velvet Bistro opening Friday; venture is latest for entrepreneur Murray

There is no slowing Teneshia Murray down.
The young entrepreneur is launching her second restaurant in Douglasville’s O’Neal Plaza on Friday.
The Red Velvet Bistro is scheduled for a soft opening Friday with the grand opening to occur the following weekend.
“I’m excited,” said Murray, who also owns Gritz Brunch Bar on the other size of the plaza.
Murray is leasing the building that housed the old Irish Bred Pub for years and most recently was home to Broad Street Station, which closed last October after only being open for three months.
Saying the new restaurant venture is “something that Douglasville has needed,” Murray said she is confident that it can be successful.
She has experienced success with Gritz, which is open five days a week.
“We are definitely busy at Gritz,” Murray said. “I don’t want the two restaurants to compete against each other. This is dining re-imagined is what I call it. The Red Velvet is more for date night and events on the top level.”
She said the location “fell in her lap” after the closing of Broad Street Station.
She looks to draw a diverse crowd, and much like Gritz, she anticipates customers will come from all over the metro Atlanta area.
“When I’m talking to the customers at Gritz, I see some that come from as far 40 minutes away,” Murray said. “I’m real happy at how it’s going.”
Since 2003, Murray’s business portfolio has grown from a hair salon to owning a barbershop, two restaurants and a trucking company.
A Marietta native, Murray has lived in the Douglas County since 1996, and decided it is where she wanted to launch her businesses.
“I believe in marketing,” she said. “I like excellence, and that is what I want from the people that work for me. Douglasville is a big city in a small city. I’m a serial entrepreneur.”
While some businesses experienced setbacks because of COVID-19, Murray said she hasn’t “missed a beat” with her companies.
She admits that there has been some adversity, like when the state was briefly shut down at the beginning of the pandemic. But she said she has rebounded.
“Everything I do is faith-based with a belief in God,” Murray said. “I haven’t had an employee shortage. Everything is about trust and faith.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.