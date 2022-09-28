West Georgia author and former Douglas County resident Lindsey Ray Redd published her debut novel in April. “dear yesterday” is a story about second chances, forgiveness, and finding home in unexpected places.”
Redd is a graduate of the University of West Georgia where she studied film and media and minored in creative writing. Prior to that she attended Alexander High in Douglasville and graduated in 2007. Redd moved to Carroll County in 2009.
Redd was published in the 2014 edition of the University of West Georgia’s art and literary magazine, Eclectic, for a fiction story excerpt. And again, in 2015, for a short screenplay.
“dear yesterday” is a story that centers on foster care, with which Redd has had some personal experience.
The arch of Redd’s novel follows her central character as she moves from a place of abandonment and resentment on a path to forgiveness and redemption.
As the story opens 7-year-old Luella McCrae is left abandoned in the driveway of her grandparents’ foster home and resenting every day that her mother never came back for her. She leaves the day she turns 18, her sights set on a life in the city. Then, 11 years later she’s drawn back to the former life she swore she’d never return to.
Redd, who spoke by phone, said that her grandmother did raise foster children throughout her life and she noted one other autobiographical thematic element to the story.
“The other part of it is just this exploration of saying the things that you want to say to the people you love before you don’t have that chance, because I had that happen with an aunt I was close to and it’s a kind of grief you have to live with forever, so writing the book was kind of therapeutic for me and healing in that sense,” she said.
At the University of West Georgia Redd said she was interested in all forms of storytelling and gravitated to the film program.
“I just wanted to tell stories so I found a major that would let me do that. And I really enjoyed the program there — it’s a fantastic film program,” she said.
Redd started writing the novel about three years ago and went through lots of stops and starts until 2020 when the real progress began to kick-in.
“The hardest part is just in getting out of your own way and writing that first draft,” she said. “So once I did that it took about five months to write the story from beginning to end.”
And then the book went through an editorial process that took about a year, she said.
Redd said the key for her was learning to break the project up into smaller more manageable chunks in terms of scenes and daily word count. The finished novel runs to right at about 300 pages.
Redd self-published “dear yesterday” earlier this year and chose to do so in this case because the story was so close to her.
“I thought about querying it but this book was so special to me that I didn’t want anyone to tell me what I needed to put in or take out to make it more marketable. And I wanted complete creative control,” she said.
Redd hired some editorial staff to help shape the final product and gave herself a timeline for completion. She said her goal was to make the finished novel appear as similar to a traditionally published book as possible, and then worked to make that happen.
Redd is currently working on another book but she says that it won’t be a sequel to “dear yesterday.”
“I don’t see a sequel in that story’s future; I’ve had people ask for that, but I feel like this story is complete and I don’t know what I’d do within the world of the story to keep it going,” Redd said.
“dear yesterday” can be purchased anywhere books are sold as an E-book or in paperback, online at Amazon, at Barnes & Noble. Signed copies are available at Redd’s website.
