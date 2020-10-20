Reducing tax commissioner’s expenses is Richardson top priority

Michael Richardson had no intentions of running for county tax commissioner.
However, he has been ‘monitoring the Tax Commissioner’s office’ since Gregory Baker was elected in 2016.
Richardson said he was pleased at the way things had gone, and decided he could make a change.
“I didn’t like the trend of excessive spending increases in the county government,” Richardson said.”I have been monitoring the Tax Commissioner’s office closely since Mr. Baker won in 2016. He was clearly not qualified for the position. I had hoped he would learn quickly and do the job well. If he had, I wouldn’t have run. Seeing an elected official increase his budget every year and still going over that budget didn’t sit well with me.”
Richardson, a Republican, is running against Democrat incumbent Gregory Baker in the Nov. 3 election.
Richardson has an MBA and master’s in accounting, which he said makes him a qualified candidate for the office.
He is currently employed by both South Business Services and West Georgia Technical College in the accounting field.
“My work experience includes 4 ears in service-related fields with five of those years in management,” Richardson said. “For the last eight years, I have worked in a variety of accounting-related capacities.”
Those capacities include bookkeeping, auditor, data analyst in addition to business consultant and tutor and manager.
“My education and experience better align with the duties of the Tax Commissioner than does Mr. Baker’s,” Richardson said.
Richardson said aligning the budget is the most important issue facing the Tax Commissioner’s Office.
“Based on the current administration’s excessive spending, getting the budget in line is the top priority,” Richardson said.
Richardson said reducing the payroll could be an option to ensure fiscal responsibility during the shortfalls and declines in revenue during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Historically, 85% of the expenses are payroll,” he said “Any meaningful savings has to include reducing payroll expenses. I would review foot traffic and scheduling. By aligning staffing schedules iwht the needs of county residents, we may be able to save some payroll expenses while also reducing wait times for residents. I would encourage county residents to use automated services to reduce the labor costs of the office.”
Richardson did acknowledge that he had a tax bill in 2014 that he could not pay. He said he made payment arrangements with the IRS, and paid $155 on a $10,726 federal taxes.
“All past taxes have been paid,” he said. “I made payment arranges with the IRS, which I kept and paid according to the mutual agree-upon schedule.”
