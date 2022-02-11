An effort to mobilize assistance to preserve one of Douglas County’s oldest buildings seeks assistance with a restoration project to keep a piece of local history alive.
Beulah Grove Lodge No. 372 is the oldest building of its kind still standing in Douglas County. It was built around 1910 and was once the home of the Pleasant Grove Colored School. In recent years it has gone into disrepair.
Gwen Sommers Redwine is the historian who helped get the building on the National Register of Historic Places. She was contacted by phone for comment on the project.
Redwine sought to get the building on the National Register in 2008, and succeeded in having it placed on the register in 2010. She’s now hoping to get the county and others to pitch in to restore the building.
While it took about three years to get the building registered, the hope is that renovations can be accomplished as soon as possible, Redwine said.
“I decided to get back involved because the building is in an emergency-type situation,” she said.
Work needed to be done to the building is extensive and would encompass “... all of the work that could be done to a building of that age,” she said.
On the plus side, correct types of lumber and other materials to do a proper restoration are replicate-able and still obtainable, she said.
Plans are to use the building as a Welcoming Center for the South Douglas County Scenic Byway. The Beulah Grove Lodge sits at the start of that route, Redwine said.
The South Douglas Scenic Byway is a proposal in the works to designate 19 miles of Highway 166 as a part of the Georgia Scenic Byways Program. The Scenic Byway program is an economic development tool that defines the character and appeal of unique areas of the State. That proposal is currently under review by GDOT.
“The building belongs to the county, but it [also] belongs to the people, and the state. And we want it to be viewed as a community center, as well as a Welcoming Center,” she said.
“Why this is so important is that it’s probably the oldest building like this remaining in America, that is, of this age and of its genre, still standing, she said.
Many similar schools were built to serve a need and predated the Rosenwald schools built during the Roosevelt administration, Redwine said.
From 1913 to 1932, nearly 5,000 “Rosenwald schools” were built in 15 states, mostly in rural Southern communities. These schools were built specifically to educate Black children, and by 1928 one in three rural Black schoolchildren in the South attended a Rosenwald school.
Redwine said there is a similar building in Chickamauga, Georgia, 30 miles south of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Chickamauga Prince Hall Lodge No. 221 of the Free and Accepted Masons of Georgia is well preserved and looks almost identical to the Beulah Grove Lodge in Douglas County, she said.
“It’s an example of the kind of school built in the early 20th century,” she said. “The Masons met on the top floor and the bottom floor was designed to be a school.”
Redwine said Beulah Grove Lodge was built by first-generation free slaves. She said Jack Smith, the landowner, John Love, the builder, the Lindley family and others like them “exemplified the spirit of the 1865 emancipation.”
She notes Smith’s ‘X’ on the deed gave to the deacons of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church several acres of land “for the purpose of practicing religion, dignified burial grounds and education for the many newly freed Black children whose right to learn had been a crime in America.”
Redwine stressed that an added concern for the Beulah Grove Lodge is that the aging process of the building is accelerating and something will need to be done before long, if the building is to remain standing.
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Douglasville, established a fund and recently paid for a tarp to help protect the building from winter weather, but raising funds for renovations will take time.
Pleasant Grove Baptist is waiting for its 501c3 to come through before they can begin to raise funds for the project.
Redwine estimates that it will take about $500,000 to fully restore the historic building.
Redwine said that the county is in support of helping the church in the effort to salvage the building, but there is nothing in the works that has been formally established, as yet.
Redwine said she and fellow historian Susanne Hudson have asked the church to declare the building emergency imperiled. She said fifth-generation descendants Deacon Albert Lindley and his wife Barbara Lindley are coordinating the restoration and fundraising efforts.
Those interested in obtaining more information regarding the project or in supporting the Beulah Grove Lodge project with a donation can contact Deacon Lindley at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Douglasville, at 404-583-9304.
